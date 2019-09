Artist: Simi

Song Title: Ayo

Genre: Folk

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 26, 2019

Label: Studio Brat

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Simi is all about family. Her last album, Omo Charlie Champagne was dedicated to her late dad.

Now, this song is dedicated to her mother. It's a good time in a Kosoko household as Simi's husband, Adekunle Gold also released his single, 'Young Love' earlier today.

