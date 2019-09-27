Artist: Rema
Song Title: This Fame
Genre: Trap, Emo, Cloud Rap
Album: TBA
Date of release: September 26, 2019
Label: MAVIN
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: A few days ago, Rema came back into his now 'legendary' position on the shotgun seat of a car as he drop freestyle sessions. Some of his best songs came from those positions.
The song he did a few weeks ago was titled, 'Fame,' which has now been reworked into, 'This Fame.' The song documents Rema's struggle with love as fame has become his new reality.
You can listen to the song below;