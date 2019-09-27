Artist: Rema

Song Title: This Fame

Genre: Trap, Emo, Cloud Rap

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 26, 2019

Label: MAVIN

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: A few days ago, Rema came back into his now 'legendary' position on the shotgun seat of a car as he drop freestyle sessions. Some of his best songs came from those positions.

The song he did a few weeks ago was titled, 'Fame,' which has now been reworked into, 'This Fame.' The song documents Rema's struggle with love as fame has become his new reality.

You can listen to the song below;