Artist: Q2 featuring Naira Marley and Zlatan

Song Title: O Por

Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-dance, Shepeteri

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 26, 2019

Label: Senior Boyz Records

Producer: Cracker Mallo

Video Director: Naya

Details/Takeaway: For Picazo, this represents his second single with his new label. Both rappers on this record are friends who blew together after recording numerous freestyle sessions which they posted on Instagram.

Olamide took notice and they both signed to YBNL Nation after Picazo's freestyle to the 'Able God' beat went viral on social media. Picazo has since left YBNL, while Blaize's status with the label remains unclear.

Nonetheless, you can listen to the song below;