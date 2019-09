Date: September 26, 2019

Song Title: Ghetto Boyz

Artist: K.O featuring Wizkid and DJ Maphorisa

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: DJ Maphorisa

Label:

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: As K.O prepares for his third solo studio album, the former member of South African rap supergroup, K.O has tapped two Africxan heavyweights for his new single.

The last time K.O released an album, it was Shkanda Republic 2 which dropped in 2017.

You can listen to the song below;