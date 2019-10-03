Date: October 3, 2019
Song Title: Park N Go
Artist: Kizz Daniel
Genre: Afrobeats
Producer: TBA
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: The song is a follow-up to 'Eko.'
You can listen to it below;
