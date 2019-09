Artist: DJ Spinall featuring Reminisce

Song Title: Edi

Genre: Gqom

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 26, 2019

Label: TheCAP Music

Producer: Karpenter

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The song represents Spinall's follow-up to 'Dis Love' which features Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.

For Reminisce, the song is a follow-up to

You can listen to the song below;