In the late hours of Thursday, September 26, 2019, Nigerian superstar, Davido announced that his second song with Chris Brown will drop next week. The song will be produced by Kiddominant.

The announcement was made via his Twitter account. He wrote, "New @ChrisBrown x OBO next week!!!! KIDDO KIDDO @KIDDOMINANT!!" The song will be the second major collaboration between Chris Brown and Davido.

The first one, 'Blow My Mind' has amassed over 21 million views on YouTube. The song was produced by Shizzi and co-written with Wurld. Since then, Davido has been on the IndiGOAT Tour with Chris Brown.

A few days ago, Davido was in Washington, District of Columbia, US with Chris Brown on another leg of the IndiGOAT Tour. You might remember that during his sit-down with Nigerian journalists a few weeks ago, Davido told the audience that a joint album with Chris Brown is in the works.

He also told the audience that Nigerian producer, Rexxie had produced for Chris Brown. All these are in anticipation of Davido's sophomore album, A Good Time. A day ago, Davido's manager, Asa Asika announced that he was clearing features for the album which will be fire.

How did Chris Brown and Davido meet?

