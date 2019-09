Artist: CDQ featuring Flavour

Song Title: Akwaaba

Genre: Afrobeats, pon pon

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 26, 2019

Label: General Records

Producer: Masterkraft

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This song is a follow-up to, 'Onye Eze 3.0 Cypher' which CDQ released a few weeks ago.

You can listen to the song below;