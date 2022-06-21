RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Da Baby to release new single featuring Davido on Friday 24th

Just last month American rapper Da Baby was in Nigeria to work on a single with Afrobeats megastar Davido. Davido also travelled to American to finish up the song in preparation for its imminent release.

Davido, Da Baby

The result of the much awaited collaboration is set to be released on Friday 24th June 2022.

"Friday we go Baby on Baby" Davido shared in a tweet on Tuesday 21st June 2022.

Davido has a fine track record of churning out lovely foreign collaborations and fans will be hoping that his upcoming single with Da Baby joins his list of top international collaborations.

