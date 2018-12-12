New Music: White Lion - "Fine Gurl"

news

White Lion Entertainment's exceptionally talented hip hop act Chibuike Igbokwe better known as White Lion is one to watch out for.

The South African based Nigerian artiste who has been working underground finally makes a resounding debut with this feel good vibe titled "Fine Gurl" produced by Mdhazz mix and mastered by Suka Sounds.

