New Music: White Lion - "Fine Gurl"

The South African based Nigerian artiste who has been working underground finally makes a resounding debut with this feel good vibe titled "Fine Gurl".
The South African based Nigerian artiste who has been working underground finally makes a resounding debut with this feel good vibe titled "Fine Gurl" produced by Mdhazz mix and mastered by Suka Sounds.
Press play and enjoy
Connect with White Lion on social media;
Instagram - @white_obodo
Twitter @Whiteobodo
iTunes Link - https://itunes.apple.com/ng/album/fine-gurl-single/1435562267
This is a featured post