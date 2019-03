Slymkrez comes through with a massive new tune as he displays a higher level of versatility on this song titled 'Amen'.

He delivers a strong and clear message to all the hustlers trying to make ends meet, urging them to always believe in themselves.

The brand new tune was produced by Xuzi.

Listen up & Download

DOWNLOAD: Slymkrez - Amen (Prod. Xuzi)

This is a featured post