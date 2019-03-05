Oduma Essan comes through with a brand new single to kick start his year and its “Totally” dope.

The south south singer debuted last year with 2 banging songs and videos titled “The Key” and “Oduma Essan“.

Totally is a sweet love song that sees Oduma promising to give his all to a mystery lover who has completely taken control of his emotions.

Listen to the jam below and share with friends.

STREAM LINK:

https://mino.notjustok.com/track/387698/oduma-essan-totally

DOWNLOAD LINK:

https://mino.notjustok.com/track/download/id/387698

This is a featured post