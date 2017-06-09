Myclyne Beatz - 'Mhondoro' Ft. Sharky; Te3vo; Lil Dizzie

Zimbabwe hip-hop record producer and song writer Mclyne Beatz is back with another awesome anthem titled Mhondoro.

This is one of the tracks off his yet to be dropped mixtape, "Mclyne Pack".

The artiste, who is known for productions on the songs of some top Zimbabwean acts such as Guluva7seven, Myke Pimp, Brythreesixty, Cal Vin, Ti Gonzo, Pmula, King Aktive, is set to take his music out of Zimbabwe's shores.

He does this by teaming up with Sharky, Te3vo and Lil Dizzie who dropped dope verses.

The passion and energy the artistes invested in this song was extraordinary as the rhythm portrayed their true love for music.