Having done exploits in the Asian market, Nigeria star ‘MO’ with real names Moses Agbonife is set to invade the Nigerian music industry with his debut hit collaboration with Slimcase titled OSHOZONDI.

Mo whose sound is influenced by Asian music is ready to spice up the Nigerian entertainment circle with his unique sound, and Oshozondi is definitely a song that will captivate music lovers.

With his conquest of the Asian market, Mo is definitely ready to replicate the same feat in the Nigerian music industry.

