Lil Cash Pablo has taking it up a notch by unveiling the Tinrinrin Tararan Challenge in which one winner goes home with a mouthwatering N400,000.

First – N200,000

Second – N150,000

Third – N50,000

The contest requires fans to make and post on Instagram a video of themselves dancing to the banging track Tinrinrin Tararan by Lil Cash Pablo with hashtag #TinrinrinTararanChallenge as well as tagging @littlecashpablo x @randyradiolover

Consequently, the contestant with the best concept will be announced as winner on 30-March-2019

How To Contest

1. Make a video dancing to Tinrinrin Tararan by Lil Cash Pablo

2. Post the video on Instagram tagging and following the handle @littlecashpablo x @randyradiolover with hashtags #TinrinrinTararanChallenge

3. Winners to be announced on 30th of March 2019

SoundCloud Link

