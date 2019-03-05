Lil Cash Pablo has taking it up a notch by unveiling the Tinrinrin Tararan Challenge in which one winner goes home with a mouthwatering N400,000.
First – N200,000
Second – N150,000
Third – N50,000
The contest requires fans to make and post on Instagram a video of themselves dancing to the banging track Tinrinrin Tararan by Lil Cash Pablo with hashtag #TinrinrinTararanChallenge as well as tagging @littlecashpablo x @randyradiolover
Consequently, the contestant with the best concept will be announced as winner on 30-March-2019
How To Contest
1. Make a video dancing to Tinrinrin Tararan by Lil Cash Pablo
2. Post the video on Instagram tagging and following the handle @littlecashpablo x @randyradiolover with hashtags #TinrinrinTararanChallenge
3. Winners to be announced on 30th of March 2019
SoundCloud Link
