Following his 2018 party anthem “Robo” featuring Olamide emerging artiste I-Cent returns to kick off 2019 with some “Blessing.” Lagos based artiste I-Cent keeps the consistency going into 2019 with a new promo song titled “Blessing.”

A statically addictive production with pop and alt-R&B elements, we always need new jams for our mood setting inspiring playlists. Today, we’ve received just that from ice nation crooner I-Cent on his brand new single “Blessing.”

I-Cent looks to build continued success on his career orbit with the assistance of industry veteran Olaitan MuchMusic, the PR and promotions Advancement. “Blessing” is available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Tidal and all digital music services worldwide.

Download "Blessing": https://mino.notjustok.com/track/download/id/371448

