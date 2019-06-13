Sensational singer, Sonukan Babatunde Yaya known as Hybrid has dropped a new single titled, ‘Bill It on Me’.

The song, Bill It on Me is an Afro pop song and is inspired by pretentious living by some ladies who are not ready to work with you but ready to make you pay all the bills for them.

In the song, Hybrid preaches true love based on mutual understanding in the song.

“I am not really looking to compete with anyone as I believe much in my music and my abilities.

"I just want to do what I feel I know how to do best and I am sure I have what it takes to make it. My sound and rhythm are inspired by what goes on generally around me like love, breakups and living a good life,” says Hybrid.

Song Produced by Nickben and mixed-mastered by Martino.

Download Link: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/401243

Stream Link: https://my.notjustok.com/track/401243/music-premiere-hybrid-bill-it-on-me-prod-nickben

Connect with Hybrid on:

www.twitter.com/ sl33k_hybrid

www.instagram.com/ sl33k_hybrid

