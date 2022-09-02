RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest releases from Skiibii, Guchi, 9ice, Nonso Amadi and others

Onyema Courage

Skiibii and 9ice release albums this week, along with new singles from Guchi, Nonso Amadi, YKB, Ceeza Milli and others.

New Music Friday (Cover: Skiibii)
The Ember month is here! In order to dominate the holiday season, Nigerian musicians will undoubtedly release more songs this time around. Here are the songs released this week on Fridays, which have been recognized as Global Release Days since 2015.

Guchi taps Masterkraft for a remake of her recent single 'Speedometer'. The amapiano edition of the song is one of our favourite new releases.

Skiibii, our playlist cover for the week, drops new EP 'Life Of A King (Aiye Oba).'

For 'Tip of the Iceberg II,' 9ice enlists Tiwa Savage, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda, and others, while Sound Sultan releases his posthumous album 'Reality CHQ.'

'San Siro,' 'God Abeg,' and 'Eye to Eye' are dropped by YKB, Ceeza Milli, and Nonso Amadi, respectively.

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee
