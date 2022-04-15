RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest releases from Reminisce, Boy Spyce, Masterkraft, Adekunle Gold and more

Onyema Courage

Reminisce's singles run continues as Mavin Records debuts Boy Spyce.

New Music Friday (Cover: Reminisce)
This week's releases have been added to our New Music Friday: Official Playlist.

Following the viral cover, Adekunle Gold collaborates with Cameroonian singer Tayc for the 'DODO' remix.

Chike collaborates with veteran music producer Masterkraft on an amapiano-infused track. The song is one of my favorites from this week's release. It not only demonstrates Chike's versatility, but it also solidifies Masterkraft's craft.

DMW's Liya enlists Simi for a 'Adura' remix, while Don Jazzy's Mavin Records debuts Boy Spyce with his self-titled extended play. Boy Spyce's new project is simply incredible. In 2019, the singer went viral after covering Wizkid's 'Essence' and Gyakie's 'Forever.'

This week's cover is Reminisce, and you'll definitely enjoy the new songs we've selected just for you.

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

