RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Victony, AV, Young Jonn, Skiibii and more

Authors:

Onyema Courage

This week's releases include Victony, AV, Young Jonn, Skiibii, Ninety, and others.

New Music Friday (Cover: Victony)
New Music Friday (Cover: Victony)

We have new music from Nigerian superstars for the last week of April. Tems collaborated with Future on the track "Wait For U," which features Drake and appears on Future's new album.

Recommended articles

Ninety, the Freeme Music signee, releases his debut EP 'Rare Gem,' while Chocolate City's Young Jonn enlists Davido for a remix of 'Dada.'

T.I Blaze and Skiibii collaborate on 'Kilo,' while Candy Bleakz has a new single out.

With his new fiery single titled 'Kolomental,' rising singer Victony is our cover artist.

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Victony, AV, Young Jonn, Skiibii and more

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Victony, AV, Young Jonn, Skiibii and more

Burna Boy has confirmed the release date for his new album 'Love, Damini'

Burna Boy has confirmed the release date for his new album 'Love, Damini'

AV continues to shine in new single 'Jiggy'

AV continues to shine in new single 'Jiggy'

Iguocho renders emotive romance in her new single '143'

Iguocho renders emotive romance in her new single '143'

Young Jonn taps Davido for 'Dada' remix

Young Jonn taps Davido for 'Dada' remix

Oxag releases debut single 'Finish Work'

Oxag releases debut single 'Finish Work'

Here are the top 10 trending moments from Burna Boy's show at the Madison Square Garden

Here are the top 10 trending moments from Burna Boy's show at the Madison Square Garden

'Real men own up' - Yul Edochie says amid backlash over new marriage

'Real men own up' - Yul Edochie says amid backlash over new marriage

Watch Bimbo Akintola and Funsho Adeolu in ‘Ruth’ short film

Watch Bimbo Akintola and Funsho Adeolu in ‘Ruth’ short film

Trending

Banky W replies Samklef over royalties claims on Wizkid's 'Pakurumo'

Banky W replies Samklef over royalties claims on Wizkid's 'Pakurumo'. [Punch]

Did Terri exit Wizkid's Starboy Records? [Pulse Exclusive]

Wizkid and Terri (TheWestAfricanPilot)

Angelique Kidjo makes Burna Boy blush with lavish praises in new video

Burna Boy and Angelique Kidjo (NotJustOk)

Ayra Starr performs 'Bloody Samaritan' remix with Koffee at Coachella

Ayra Starr performs 'Bloody Samaritan' remix with Koffee at Coachella. [Instagran:culturecustodian]