New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Teni, DaBaby, Davido, Candy Bleakz, Ice Prince and more

Onyema Courage

This week brought us new music from Boybreed, Teni, Davido, Ice Prince, and others.

New Music Friday (Cover: Teni)

Teni returns with two new singles as Candy Bleakz releases a new project, as well as a new song from DaBaby and Davido.

Boybreed, a Nigerian music duo, releases a new song titled 'Let You Down,' while KrizBeatz teams up with Bella Shmurda and Rayvanny for 'Wild Party.'

Davido and DaBaby finally release their long-awaited collaboration 'Showing Off Her Body,' while Candy Bleakz releases her debut project 'Fire.'

Ms Banks and Jadio P release solo singles titled 'Bounce' and 'Reason Much,' respectively, while Ice Prince, Seyi Vibez, and Ceeza Milli collaborate on 'Hustle.'

Teni, this week's cover artist, releases a two-song EP titled 'Little & Legendary.'

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

