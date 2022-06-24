Teni returns with two new singles as Candy Bleakz releases a new project, as well as a new song from DaBaby and Davido.
New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Teni, DaBaby, Davido, Candy Bleakz, Ice Prince and more
This week brought us new music from Boybreed, Teni, Davido, Ice Prince, and others.
Boybreed, a Nigerian music duo, releases a new song titled 'Let You Down,' while KrizBeatz teams up with Bella Shmurda and Rayvanny for 'Wild Party.'
Davido and DaBaby finally release their long-awaited collaboration 'Showing Off Her Body,' while Candy Bleakz releases her debut project 'Fire.'
Ms Banks and Jadio P release solo singles titled 'Bounce' and 'Reason Much,' respectively, while Ice Prince, Seyi Vibez, and Ceeza Milli collaborate on 'Hustle.'
Teni, this week's cover artist, releases a two-song EP titled 'Little & Legendary.'
