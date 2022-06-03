To begin the month of June. Darkoo enlisted Mayorkun for their new single 'There She Go (Jack Sparrow),' while 1da Banton takes a break from his viral hit 'No Wahala' to release 'Summer Love.'
New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Simi, Naira Marley, Dice Ailes, Blaqbonez, and more
Simi, Naira Marley, and Dice Ailes have projects, and Blaqbonez, 1da Banton, Darkoo, Mayorkun, and others have singles.
Naira Marley finally releases his debut album titled 'Gods Time Is The Best,' Moelogo and Chinko Ekun collaborate on 'Soft Life,' and Blaqbonez appears on a drill song titled 'Go Home.'
British rapper, Ardee recruits Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif for 'Come & Go' remix.
Simi, this week's cover artist, enlists her husband, Adekunle Gold, Fave, and her daughter for the 'To Be Honest (TBH)' album.
