New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Phyno, Tekno, Wande Coal, BNXN, Tems and others
This week, T-Classic, Soundz, and Marvel all released new albums, as well as new singles featuring Jae5, Phyno, Tekno, BNXN, Wande Coal, Victony, and others.
This week has been full of unexpected events. Tems has a songwriting credit on Beyonce's new 'RENAISSANCE' album, as well as a song on Marvel Studio's 'Wakanda Forever Prologue' with Amaarae.
This week's cover features Phyno and Tekno, who have collaborated on another pop single.
Song released this week:
This week saw the release of a few projects. 'In The Rough' and 'VOICENOTE' were released by Soundz and T-Classic, respectively, while Marvel collaborated with Amaarae, Tems, and the Santa Fe Klan for 'Wakanda Forever Prologue.'
Jae5 is back with a new song. He enlists the help of BNXN and Dave for 'Propeller.'
DJ Tunez entices Wande Coal to perform 'Bad Girl' with Victony, while Ghanaian singer Camidoh releases a new single titled 'Kaba' following the 'Sugarcane remix' era.
Flash and SPINALL collaborate on 'Fididi,' while Tekno and Phyno reunite on 'Full Current (That's My Baby).'
