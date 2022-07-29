New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Phyno, Tekno, Wande Coal, BNXN, Tems and others

This week has been full of unexpected events. Tems has a songwriting credit on Beyonce's new 'RENAISSANCE' album, as well as a song on Marvel Studio's 'Wakanda Forever Prologue' with Amaarae.

This week's cover features Phyno and Tekno, who have collaborated on another pop single.

Song released this week:

This week saw the release of a few projects. 'In The Rough' and 'VOICENOTE' were released by Soundz and T-Classic, respectively, while Marvel collaborated with Amaarae, Tems, and the Santa Fe Klan for 'Wakanda Forever Prologue.'

Jae5 is back with a new song. He enlists the help of BNXN and Dave for 'Propeller.'

DJ Tunez entices Wande Coal to perform 'Bad Girl' with Victony, while Ghanaian singer Camidoh releases a new single titled 'Kaba' following the 'Sugarcane remix' era.