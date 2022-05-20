RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Omah Lay, Lojay, Simi, Bella Shmurda and others

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Omah Lay, Lojay, Sarz, Bella Shmurda, Simi, Kuami Eugene, and others have all released new music.

New Music Friday (Cover: Omah Lay)
New Music Friday (Cover: Omah Lay)

The Nigerian music scene has been quite active this week. As we approach the halfway point of the year as Burna Boy and Omah Lay prepare to release new albums.

Recommended articles

Lojay and Sarz collaborate with American singer Chris Brown on a remix of their hit single 'Monalisa.'

Bella Shmurda and Seyi Vibez release two new songs, 'Fvck Off' and 'Duro.' Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene shares 'Take Way,' while Gyakie collaborates with Diplo and Serge Ibaka on 'Like This.'

Dunnie and Chike deliver 'Already Won,' while our cover, Omah Lay, delivers the highly anticipated 'Woman,' ahead of his debut album, 'Boy Alone.'

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JJC Skillz's baby mama continues to drag him, says son took up smoking habit from him

JJC Skillz's baby mama continues to drag him, says son took up smoking habit from him

PayBac Iboro shares a scintillating single, 'Sacrifice'

PayBac Iboro shares a scintillating single, 'Sacrifice'

Lojay & Sarz recruit Chris Brown for 'Monalisa' remix

Lojay & Sarz recruit Chris Brown for 'Monalisa' remix

Pulse launches verified playlists on Apple Music and Audiomack

Pulse launches verified playlists on Apple Music and Audiomack

Omah Lay puts the beauty of his 'woman' on display in new music video

Omah Lay puts the beauty of his 'woman' on display in new music video

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Omah Lay, Lojay, Simi, Bella Shmurda and others

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Omah Lay, Lojay, Simi, Bella Shmurda and others

ContentGram Studios positions for major productions in Africa

ContentGram Studios positions for major productions in Africa

Viola Davis says a director once called her by his maid’s name

Viola Davis says a director once called her by his maid’s name

Competing with Hollywood will only stress you - Niyi Akinmolayan

Competing with Hollywood will only stress you - Niyi Akinmolayan

Trending

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Zinoleesky, Rema and others

New Music Friday (Cover: Davido)

List of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards [Full List]

Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Kanye West and Drake. [Photos - courtesy]. Full List of Winners at the 2022, Billboard Music Awards

DaBaby had to ‘pay the whole airport’ in Nigeria in order to leave

DaBaby

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga” featuring Tekno Debuts at No. 1, Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix)” Rises to No. 4

Kizz Daniel and Tekno