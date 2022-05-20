The Nigerian music scene has been quite active this week. As we approach the halfway point of the year as Burna Boy and Omah Lay prepare to release new albums.
New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Omah Lay, Lojay, Simi, Bella Shmurda and others
Omah Lay, Lojay, Sarz, Bella Shmurda, Simi, Kuami Eugene, and others have all released new music.
Lojay and Sarz collaborate with American singer Chris Brown on a remix of their hit single 'Monalisa.'
Bella Shmurda and Seyi Vibez release two new songs, 'Fvck Off' and 'Duro.' Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene shares 'Take Way,' while Gyakie collaborates with Diplo and Serge Ibaka on 'Like This.'
Dunnie and Chike deliver 'Already Won,' while our cover, Omah Lay, delivers the highly anticipated 'Woman,' ahead of his debut album, 'Boy Alone.'
