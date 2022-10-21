RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Young Jonn, Reekado Banks, Guchi, Ayra Starr and others

Onyema Courage

Young Jonn and Ayra Starr unleash new projects while Guchi, Reekado Banks share new singles.

Friday, July 10, 2015, was chosen as the Global Release Day for the international release of music singles and albums.

Ahead of her new project, Guchi taps Yemi Alade for new single 'I Swear'.

Puppatiya teams up with Kan-Garoo to launch solo career with 'Distance.'

Young Jonn, our cover for the new drops new project 'Love Is Not Enough Vol. 2'

Reekado Banks returns to the scene with 'Jeun To Da' while Ayra Starr and Iyanya share new projects '19 & Dangerous Deluxe' and 'The 6Th Wave' respectively.

Coblaze and Niniola on the drop drop new singles 'Hallelu' and 'Fuku' while Ladé comes back with 'All The Way.'

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

