New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Tiwa Savage, Zinoleesky, Peruzzi, L.A.X, AQ, Brymo and others

Onyema Courage

...and this week features more potent music from artists like Zinoleesky, Tiwa Savage, L.A.X, Skiibii, Peruzzi, and others.

New Music Friday (Cover: Zinoleesky & Tiwa Savage)
For the past seven years, Friday has been set aside as the official Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums around the world. This makes it simple for media firms and digital streaming services to accurately catalog new songs released within the past week.

AQ and Brymo collaborate on a project titled 'Ethos,' while Peruzzi releases a two-song EP titled 'Hypertension/ Things I Need.'

Tiwa Savage and Zinoleesky take the cover this week with their lovely song 'Jaiye Foreign.' The songstress finally releases her first single of the year, with help from Zinoleesky.

Skiibii, L.A.X, and Peruzzi each release 'Bobo,' 'Para,' and 'Hypertension/ Things I Need.'

DJ Tunez brings in AV for 'F.D.P (Fire di Party),' while DJ Shawn brings together L.A.X and Reekado Banks for 'Baddest.'

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

