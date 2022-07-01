KeyQaad's artist, Kaestyle returns with 'Moving Mad', a pop single to follow-up the 'True Love' remix featuring Victony.
New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Timaya, Victony Raybekah, Kaestyle and others
Timaya, Victony, Raybekah, Kaestyle, Ceeza Milli and others dropped new songs this week.
Ceeza Milli continues his run with 'Big Talk' as Dremo drops 'Monaco'. Talented music producer, Juls drops new singled tagge 'Lokoto Riddim' as Victony joins BOJ, Oxlade and Ayra Starr with an epic performance of his new single tagged 'Many Man' on THE COLORS SHOW.
B Young employs the services of BNXN fka Buju for 'OCEAN', as Gyakie and Raybekah drop 'For My Baby' and 'Ex Boyfriend' respectively.
Lojay and Sarz teams up with Franglish and DJ Babs for a new 'Monalisa' remix while Pheelz partners with Rayvanny and Theecember for the East African remix of 'Finesse'.
Timaya who recently penned down a deal with EMPIRE is our cover for the week for his new song 'Get My Money Right'.
