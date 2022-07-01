RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Timaya, Victony Raybekah, Kaestyle and others

Onyema Courage

Timaya, Victony, Raybekah, Kaestyle, Ceeza Milli and others dropped new songs this week.

KeyQaad's artist, Kaestyle returns with 'Moving Mad', a pop single to follow-up the 'True Love' remix featuring Victony.

Ceeza Milli continues his run with 'Big Talk' as Dremo drops 'Monaco'. Talented music producer, Juls drops new singled tagge 'Lokoto Riddim' as Victony joins BOJ, Oxlade and Ayra Starr with an epic performance of his new single tagged 'Many Man' on THE COLORS SHOW.

B Young employs the services of BNXN fka Buju for 'OCEAN', as Gyakie and Raybekah drop 'For My Baby' and 'Ex Boyfriend' respectively.

Lojay and Sarz teams up with Franglish and DJ Babs for a new 'Monalisa' remix while Pheelz partners with Rayvanny and Theecember for the East African remix of 'Finesse'.

Timaya who recently penned down a deal with EMPIRE is our cover for the week for his new song 'Get My Money Right'.

Onyema Courage

'I feel blessed going to different countries and hearing people sing my songs' Ruger shares on Apple Music's Africa Now Radio

'Their marriage is still intact' - Toyin Abraham's management debunks report of actress's marriage collapse

Singing sensation Gyakie releases new stimulating single 'For My Baby'

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged

Apple Music announces Afrofusion singer Gyakie as latest Africa Rising artist

Burna Boy performs unreleased single at Wembley Stadium

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Timaya, Victony Raybekah, Kaestyle and others

‘King Of Boys’ is based on a real person or composite of persons - David Hundeyin

Tito Da.fire Inducted Into Grammy Awards Recording Academy Class of 2022

