New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Runtown, Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, Tekno and others
Runtown, Senth and Little Simz drop new projects 'Signs,' 'Senth of Her,' and 'NO THANK YOU' respectively as Naira Marely and Zinoleesky release new singles.
Recommended articles
On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.
Song released this week:
Runtown, our cover for the week finally drops his album 'Signs' months after teasing it.
Marlian Music stars, Naira Marley and Zinoleesky continues to shine in new singled 'Girls Just Wanna Have Funds' and 'Personal' respetively.
Masterkraft and Tekno team up for new dancehall single '10 Sure ODDZ' while Victor AD drops new single 'Dangerous.'
YBNL's new signee, Senth, drops his debut project 'Senth of Her' EP even as Little Simz unlocks new project 'NO THANK YOU.'
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng