New Music Friday: Latest music releases from P Square, Cheque, King Promise, BNXN and others

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Waje, Gyakie, and King Promise all released albums this week, along with new singles from P Square, Cheque, BNXN, MI Abaga, and others.

On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

Following their reunion, African music group P Square releases two songs, 'Jaiye (Ihe Geme)' and 'Find Somebody.' This week's cover features the duo.

Cheque drops 'Holy Gee' from Empire, while BNXN collaborates with Wande Coal on 'Kenkele.'

Waje, Gyakie, and King Promise all released new albums titled 'Waje 2.0,' 'MY DIARY,' and '5 Star,' respectively.

Magixx, a Mavin Records artist, releases his sophomore project titled 'ATOM,' while Raebel enlists Ruger for a remix of her single 'Miniskirt.'

MI Abaga releases 'The Guy,' the lead single from his upcoming album.

Despite the fact that Friday is the day for music releases, not all songs were released today. On Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, songs such as 'Shaye' by Magixx, 'Holy Gee' by Cheque, and 'Kenkele' by BNXN and Wande Coal were released.

Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

