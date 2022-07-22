New Music Friday: Latest music releases from P Square, Cheque, King Promise, BNXN and others

On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

Song released this week:

Following their reunion, African music group P Square releases two songs, 'Jaiye (Ihe Geme)' and 'Find Somebody.' This week's cover features the duo.

Cheque drops 'Holy Gee' from Empire, while BNXN collaborates with Wande Coal on 'Kenkele.'

Waje, Gyakie, and King Promise all released new albums titled 'Waje 2.0,' 'MY DIARY,' and '5 Star,' respectively.

Magixx, a Mavin Records artist, releases his sophomore project titled 'ATOM,' while Raebel enlists Ruger for a remix of her single 'Miniskirt.'

MI Abaga releases 'The Guy,' the lead single from his upcoming album.

