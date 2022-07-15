RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Waje and others

Onyema Courage

his week brought us an album from Omah Lay as well as singles from Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Waje, Guchi, and others.

New Music Friday (Cover: Omah Lay)

Omah Lay's debut album, titled 'Boy Alone,' is released after months of anticipation. Justin Bieber and Tay Iwar appear on the 14-song album. This week's playlist features KeyQaad recording artists, with 'Bend You' being one of our favorites.

Adekunle Gold returns with an emotional single titled '5 Star' in which he discusses his battle with sickle cell and his current struggles.

Tiwa Savage joins Waje on 'All Day,' while Guchi releases 'Speedometer.'

Fireboy DML, a YBNL superstar, teams up with label mate Asake for 'Bandana,' from his upcoming third studio album 'Playboy.

Iyanya, a veteran Nigerian singles artist, recruits Davido and Kizz Daniel for 'Like,' while Bad Boy Timz continues his singles streak with 'Izz Going.'

Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

