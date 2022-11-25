RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mohbad, Naira Marley, BNXN, Portable and others

Onyema Courage

Portable, Ugoccie, Ladé all released projects this week, along with new singles from Mohbad, Naira Marley, BNXN, Alpha P, and others.

New Music Friday (Cover: Mohbad)
New Music Friday (Cover: Mohbad)

Recommended articles

On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

Portable, Ugoccie and Ladé drop new projects; 'Ika of Africa,' 'A Piece of Me' and 'Merchant of Melodies' respectively.

Alpha P teams up with AV for an amapiano-fused afropop titled 'Veronica'.

Ajebo Hustlers and Oxlade both recruit Mayorkun for their songs 'No Love (18 Plus)' and 'Bad Boy' respectively while Skales drop new single 'Konibaje'

Naira Marley unites with Backroad Gee for 'Vawulence' as Mohbad, our cover for the week, drops two brand new single 'Weekend' and 'Tiff.'

BNXN fka Buju drops 'Traboski' even as AV teams up with Victony & Ktizo for 'B&B (Booze & BumBum).'

Despite the fact that Friday is the day for music releases, not all songs were released today. On Monday, November 21, 2022, Odumodublvck releeased his highly anticipated single 'Picanto.'

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr sparks outrage with her skimpy outfit to the Meta concert

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr sparks outrage with her skimpy outfit to the Meta concert

Rising Nigerian musician Dozzybeat taps Byno for ‘Angelina’

Rising Nigerian musician Dozzybeat taps Byno for ‘Angelina’

Pere of BBNaija shares his dream of becoming an evangelist

Pere of BBNaija shares his dream of becoming an evangelist

Rising sensation LB drops impressive Afropop single, 'Matter'

Rising sensation LB drops impressive Afropop single, 'Matter'

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mohbad, Naira Marley, BNXN, Portable and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mohbad, Naira Marley, BNXN, Portable and others

Portable drops new album, 'Ika of Africa'

Portable drops new album, 'Ika of Africa'

BBNaija’s Mercy Eke predicts Peter Obi's victory in 2023 elections based on her dream

BBNaija’s Mercy Eke predicts Peter Obi's victory in 2023 elections based on her dream

Skales celebrates on new single, 'Konibaje'

Skales celebrates on new single, 'Konibaje'

BNXN FKA Buju returns with Amapiano tune, 'Traboski'

BNXN FKA Buju returns with Amapiano tune, 'Traboski'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

Wizkid, Tems win 2022 AMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Ruger, BNXN

BNXN replies as Ruger shades other musicians for their marketing strategy

Asake in one of his music videos. (Naijaloaded)

Here is why ticket prices at Nigerian concerts are expensive [Pulse Explainer]