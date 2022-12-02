New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mayorkun, Mavins, Flavour, Yemi Alade, AV and others
Mayorkun, Flavour, Pheelz, others drop singles as Mavins, EMPIRE, AV and Yemi Alade dish out new project.
On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.
Song released this week:
Mayorkun, our cover for the week, returns with two singles, 'Alarm' and 'Oshey Boys.'
Mavins and EMPIRE drop new projects titled 'Chapter X' and 'Where We Came From Vol. 01' respectively.
Yemi Alade taps a few of her friends for a new extended play, 'African Baddie' as AV drops the 'Thug Love' EP.
Flavour, Pheelz and Maleek Berry drop new singles 'Game Changer (Dike),' 'Ballin' and 'Ole Gan' respetively.
Small Doctor collaborated with Bella Shmurda on 'Shaka.'
