RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mayorkun, Mavins, Flavour, Yemi Alade, AV and others

Onyema Courage

Mayorkun, Flavour, Pheelz, others drop singles as Mavins, EMPIRE, AV and Yemi Alade dish out new project.

New Music Friday (Cover: Mayorkun)
New Music Friday (Cover: Mayorkun)

Recommended articles

On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

Mayorkun, our cover for the week, returns with two singles, 'Alarm' and 'Oshey Boys.'

Mavins and EMPIRE drop new projects titled 'Chapter X' and 'Where We Came From Vol. 01' respectively.

Yemi Alade taps a few of her friends for a new extended play, 'African Baddie' as AV drops the 'Thug Love' EP.

Flavour, Pheelz and Maleek Berry drop new singles 'Game Changer (Dike),' 'Ballin' and 'Ole Gan' respetively.

Small Doctor collaborated with Bella Shmurda on 'Shaka.'

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Again Twitter suspends Kanye’s account for violating rules

Again Twitter suspends Kanye’s account for violating rules

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mayorkun, Mavins, Flavour, Yemi Alade, AV and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mayorkun, Mavins, Flavour, Yemi Alade, AV and others

Kanye West declares love for Hitler and Nazis...gets banned from Twitter again

Kanye West declares love for Hitler and Nazis...gets banned from Twitter again

Oladips calls Wizkid 'Mr. She tell me say,' in new diss freestyle video

Oladips calls Wizkid 'Mr. She tell me say,' in new diss freestyle video

Davido's fans hold heartwarming concert in his honor

Davido's fans hold heartwarming concert in his honor

DJ Madengo & Terri collaborate on sizzling single, 'Ikebe'

DJ Madengo & Terri collaborate on sizzling single, 'Ikebe'

Flavour ends 2022 with new exciting single, 'Game Changer'

Flavour ends 2022 with new exciting single, 'Game Changer'

Mavin Records drops compilation album 'Chapter X'

Mavin Records drops compilation album 'Chapter X'

Yemi Alade drops new project, 'African Baddie'

Yemi Alade drops new project, 'African Baddie'

Trending

Wizkid

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

New Music Friday (Cover: Mohbad)

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mohbad, Naira Marley, BNXN, Portable and others

Rema, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Wizkid's '2 Sugar' bows out of UK Singles Chart after 1 week, Burna Boy's 'Alone' reaches new peak

Tems (GQ)

Tems wins Best New Act at 2022 Soul Train Awards [See Full Winners List]