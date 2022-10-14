RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Kizz Daniel, 1da Banton, Rema, Ninety and others

Onyema Courage

Kizz Daniel is back with a new tune as well as Ninety, T.I Blaze, Rema and 1da Banton.

Friday, July 10, 2015, was chosen as the Global Release Day for the international release of music singles and albums.

Empire, a leading music distribution and label services company, has released the first single with Kizz Daniel from their upcoming compilation album 'Where We Come From,' titled 'Cough.'

Ninety returns following the release of his debut project 'Rare Gem' with 'Smoke and Chill.'

Rema teams up with Offset on Stany's 'On You' while T.I Blaze dropped 'Lock Up.'

DJ Voyst teams up with Victony for 'B.O.A (Based on Analysis)' as Julysingsong releases 'Eyin.'

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

