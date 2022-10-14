New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Kizz Daniel, 1da Banton, Rema, Ninety and others
Kizz Daniel is back with a new tune as well as Ninety, T.I Blaze, Rema and 1da Banton.
Read Also
Friday, July 10, 2015, was chosen as the Global Release Day for the international release of music singles and albums.
Song released this week:
Empire, a leading music distribution and label services company, has released the first single with Kizz Daniel from their upcoming compilation album 'Where We Come From,' titled 'Cough.'
Ninety returns following the release of his debut project 'Rare Gem' with 'Smoke and Chill.'
Rema teams up with Offset on Stany's 'On You' while T.I Blaze dropped 'Lock Up.'
DJ Voyst teams up with Victony for 'B.O.A (Based on Analysis)' as Julysingsong releases 'Eyin.'
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng