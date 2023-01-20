ADVERTISEMENT
New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Joeboy, Pawzz, Ajebutter22, Minz, Spinall, others

Onyema Courage

Joeboy, Spinall, Minz drop new singles as new afropop star, Pawzz and Ajebutter22 unlocks new projects 'Prezz Play' and 'Soundtrack to the Good Life' respectively.

On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

Joeboy, our cover for the week, has finally released his debut single 'Body & Soul.'

Spinall collaborates with Kemuel and Olamide on the new 'Bunda.'

Minz taps Blaqbonez and BNXN fka Buju

Spinall teams up with Olamide and Kemuel for 'Bunda' as Nonso Amadi unlocks new single 'Ease Up.'

Kel-P drops 'One More Night' while Smallgod teams up with Lojay for 'Automatic.'

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

