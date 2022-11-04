RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Guchi, Runtown, Burna Boy, Seyi Vibez, and others

The month of November started quite slow music wise following the recent tragic events that happened this week with so many artists pushing the release of their songs and projects. Regardless, we got new songs from Runtown, Burna Boy along with new projects from Seyi Vibez and Guchi.

Despite the fact that Friday, July 10, 2015, was designated as the Global Release Day for the worldwide release of music singles and albums, some artists, such as Seyi Vibez and Runtown, released their projects later than today.

Guchi, our cover for the week, taps Ladipoe and Yemi Alade for her new project 'Purple Diary.'

Runtown returns a year after his last release with a brand new sensational single titled 'Things I Know.'

PsychoYP unlocks new project 'YPSZN3' while Seyi Vibez drops new album 'Billion Dollar Baby'.

Rising star, Dami Oniru drops 'Matter of Time' even as Burna Boy, Tems, Rema, CKay and others partner with Marvel for the 'Black Panther - Wakanda Forever' soundtrack album.

