New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Falz, Gyakie, Ladipoe, Beekay, Mr Eazi and others

Onyema Courage

The second week begins with Falz's brand new album and incredible singles from Ladipoe, Gyakie, Mr Eazi, and others.

For his 'BHAD' album, Falz recruits The Cavemen, Timaya, Chike, BNXN fka Buju, L.A.X, and Mavin Records' new star, Boy Spyce. Mr Eazi releases his engagement song titled 'Legalize,' which includes a video featuring his fiance, Temi Otedola.

Gyakie and Shatta Wale of Ghana released 'Something' and 'JJC,' respectively.

DJ Xhela employed Runtown and Tekno for 'Sometimes' while Yung Willis partners with Kabusa Oriental Choir and Timaya for 'Givin Dem.'

Beekay released '7th Crush Deluxe,' and Orezi returned with 'Kiss Me.'

Falz is our cover artist for the week for his effort on the 'BHAD' album.

Onyema Courage

