New Music Friday: Latest music releases from CKay, Young Jonn, Mr Eazi, Bella Shmurda, and others

Onyema Courage

CKay and Majesty Lyn finally drops his highly anticipated project titled 'Sad Romance' and 'Things on Things' respectively, while Young Jonn, Bella Shmurda, Mr Eazi and others release singles.

New Music Friday (Cover: CKay)
On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

CKay, our cover for the week, taps Ayra Starr, Davido, Focalistic, Mayra Andrade, others for his 12-tracks album, 'Sad Romance'.

Rising star, Majesty Lyn recruits Jackychan for her new project 'Things on Things'.

Young Jonn and Seyi Vibez drop new singles 'Xtra Cool' and 'EWA' respectively.

Black Sherif unlocks 'Soja' following the release of his hit single 'Kweku The Traveller' as Bella Shmurda and Omah Lay partner for 'Philo'.

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

