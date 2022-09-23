New Music Friday: Latest music releases from CKay, Young Jonn, Mr Eazi, Bella Shmurda, and others
CKay and Majesty Lyn finally drops his highly anticipated project titled 'Sad Romance' and 'Things on Things' respectively, while Young Jonn, Bella Shmurda, Mr Eazi and others release singles.
On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.
Song released this week:
CKay, our cover for the week, taps Ayra Starr, Davido, Focalistic, Mayra Andrade, others for his 12-tracks album, 'Sad Romance'.
Rising star, Majesty Lyn recruits Jackychan for her new project 'Things on Things'.
Young Jonn and Seyi Vibez drop new singles 'Xtra Cool' and 'EWA' respectively.
Black Sherif unlocks 'Soja' following the release of his hit single 'Kweku The Traveller' as Bella Shmurda and Omah Lay partner for 'Philo'.
