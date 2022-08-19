RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Asake, Pheelz, Davido, MI Abaga, Joeboy, and others

Onyema Courage

We got new songs from Pheelz, Davido, Joeboy, and Asake this week, as well as albums from Native Sound Systems, MI Abaga, and others.

New Music Friday (Cover: Asake)

Even though Friday has been designated as the official Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide, a few artists continue to release songs on other days of the week, particularly Wednesdays.

Chocolate City and MI Abaga release their new album 'The Guy' after much anticipation.

Asake, this week's cover artist, releases his previously teased single 'Terminator.'

Davido joins Pheelz for a follow-up to his global hit song 'Finesse.' Another sensational record is 'Electricity,' the new one.

Native Sound Systems collaborates on their 'Nativeworld' album with Sholz, The Cavemen, Bloody Civilian, Obongjayar, WANI, Odunsi (The Engine), Joyce Olong, SOLIS, Azanti, Ayra Starr, Lojay, Cruel Satino, Alpha P, Teezee, and others.

Joeboy teams up with Tempoe for 'Contour,' while Ajebo Hustlers teams up with Idahams for 'Bad Girl.'

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

Onyema Courage
