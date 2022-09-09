New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Asake, Patoranking, Made Kuti, Jaido P and others
Asake finally drops his highly anticipated debut album titled 'Mr Money With The Vibe,' while Patoranking, Made Kuti, Jaido P, and others release singles.
On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.
Song released this week:
Asake, our cover for the week, taps Russ for his 12-tracks album, 'Mr Money With The Vibe,'
Patoranking employs the services of Diamond Platnumz for 'Kolo Kolo,' while Jaido P drops solo-performed single 'Disturb'.
Made Kuti drops 'Stand Tall' as SPINALL links ups with Summer Walker, DJ Snake and Ayanna for 'Power (Remember Who You Are).'
Ghanaian singers, KiDi, and Stonebwoy drop 'Champagne' and 'GIDIGBA (FIRMS & STRONG)' respectively.
