New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Asake, Patoranking, Made Kuti, Jaido P and others

Asake finally drops his highly anticipated debut album titled 'Mr Money With The Vibe,' while Patoranking, Made Kuti, Jaido P, and others release singles.

New Music Friday (Cover - Asake)

On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

Asake, our cover for the week, taps Russ for his 12-tracks album, 'Mr Money With The Vibe,'

Patoranking employs the services of Diamond Platnumz for 'Kolo Kolo,' while Jaido P drops solo-performed single 'Disturb'.

Made Kuti drops 'Stand Tall' as SPINALL links ups with Summer Walker, DJ Snake and Ayanna for 'Power (Remember Who You Are).'

Ghanaian singers, KiDi, and Stonebwoy drop 'Champagne' and 'GIDIGBA (FIRMS & STRONG)' respectively.

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

