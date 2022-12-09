ADVERTISEMENT
New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Ajebo Hustlers, Mr Eazi, Erigga, and others

Onyema Courage

Ajebo Hustler, Erigga and Balloranking drop new projects while Oxlade, Mr Eazi and others release new singles.

New Music Friday
New Music Friday (Cover: Ajebo Hustler)
On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

Ajebo Hustlers, over cover for the week teams up with Fave and Mayorkun for 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101' EP

emPawa Africa boss, Mr Eazi employs Shatta Wale, DJ Neptune, Medikal, Minz for new single 'See Something.'

Following the success of the single 'Ku Lo Sa', Oxlade taps Camila Cabello for a new remix.

Teezee recruits Cruel Santino for Manhattan while King Perryy and Tekno unite for 'Turkey Nla Remix'

Balloranking and Erigga release deluxe editions of their albums 'Trench Kid' and 'The Lost Boy' respectively while Kelechief teams up with Amaarae for 'Fine Wine' ahead of his new album.

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

