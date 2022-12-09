New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Ajebo Hustlers, Mr Eazi, Erigga, and others

On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

Song released this week:

Ajebo Hustlers, over cover for the week teams up with Fave and Mayorkun for 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101' EP

emPawa Africa boss, Mr Eazi employs Shatta Wale, DJ Neptune, Medikal, Minz for new single 'See Something.'

Following the success of the single 'Ku Lo Sa', Oxlade taps Camila Cabello for a new remix.

Teezee recruits Cruel Santino for Manhattan while King Perryy and Tekno unite for 'Turkey Nla Remix'