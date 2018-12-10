New Music: Emex EOT - "Good Vibes"

Emex EOT is set to drop another single titled "GOOD VIBES" for his fans this season to celebrate.
After the massive buzz of his singles "PRIYANKA" and "KONTROL" which received positive responses and massive airplay across the country and beyond, Emex EOT who is signed under the International Record Label "GMG Records" is set to drop another single titled "GOOD VIBES" for his fans this season to celebrate and also to express his appreciation to friends, family members and fans.
Emex EOT - Good Vibes (Prod. Grace Fingers)
DL: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/367999
iTunes: https://emexeot.fanlink.to/Goodvibes
Social Media Platforms
Instagram: @EmexMusic | Twitter: @EmexEOT
