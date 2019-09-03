New Music: Emeka Solomon - "EH" Ft. Lil Kesh

HNS Entertainment frontline act Emeka Solomon set to step higher by pleasuring us with a new masterpiece titled "EH" featuring Yagi’s own Lil Kesh.

With the song already being a fan favorite, it was only right to follow up with the star-studded collaboration.

The powerful joint paired with Lil Kesh’s signature style took this song to ‘Another level.’ The adorable piece from the stable of HNS Entertainment is a must download.

