Artist: Dice Ailes

Song Title: Ginika

Genre: Afrobeat

Album: TBA

Date of release: October 29, 2019

Label: Chocolate City

Producer: Kel P

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This is the rapper's first single since 'Alakori' with Falz. The song is about the backside of a certain lady named, Ginika.

You can listen to the song below;