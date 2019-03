London’s fastest rising artiste DAYO CHINO teams up with another fast rising artiste in the UK AfroBashment scene YOUNG CHAP fusing his inimitable Lagos accent with bashment, grime and afrobeats to create a sound that cut across all language barriers

Bang The floor Song by Dayo Chino produced by Mentor Beats for Chino Records.

