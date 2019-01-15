Emerging Afrobeats Singer and Songwriter Chinaz starts his year with a bang with his latest new single "Fall My Hand"

The Ghana born Nigerian rose to prominence in Ghana with has last single "Toyin Tomatoes" featuring respected Ghanaian rapper Ponobiom. The song provided Chinaz the opportunity and platform to push on with more quality content for his teaming fans.

2019 promises to be the break through year for Chinaz as he announces plans to drop back to back hits.

Listen below and tell a friend to tell a friend that Chinaz is the new musical genius in town. Enjoy.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/fall-my-hand-single/1442347007

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/fall-my-hand-single/1442347007

