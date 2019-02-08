Basking in the euphoria of his first official single Mayri, Nigerian fast rising recording artist & songwriter ASHIDAPO returns with another brand new single titled “Loco” (insane).

He teams up with Ace singer and music producer Mystro on this sensational track and it promises to rock every playlist for a very long time. Without wasting time, get this new groovy jam and update your music playlist.

Download & enjoy Loco (insane) Below.

Connect with @Ashidapo on all social media platforms.

Song link: https://open.spotify.com/album/3emQenAJGmdi8Pwp4vP2UC

