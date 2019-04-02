New Music: Akatu Odeh - "Mere m Ebere" (Have mercy)

I was at my father in-law's burial when this song came, It was born out of a meditation on the path God had led my father in-law as his testimony stood out, So I began to ask God quietly for mercy to enable me gain such a great report especially before Him(God).

The song is a great fusion of God's Mighty works and my desire for his biggest asset which is Mercy. It's a song set out to show the wonders of God's Mercies and His great interventions in our lives.

About the artist: Abraham Akatu Odeh

Vocalist, Composer, Praise and Worship Leader.

Abraham Akatu, a signed Artiste with Honesty Music Entertainment Lagos Nigeria is a Gospel Music Minister Deeply inspired and a biblical Passionate Praise and Worship Leader.

Abraham Akatu popularly known from his Home town as Akatu Odeh was born in Kaduna State in the Northern part of Nigeria. He is from Otukpo town of Benue State. He is from a family of four Siblings of which he is the last child. Abraham is based in Lagos Nigeria, and happily married.

This Servant of the most High God and Christ Centered Solicitor is as well a Bilingual English/French Music Minister Who Has a Bachelor's Degree in French Language from the Award Winning Benue State University, Makurdi, Nigeria.

Akatu has written an incredible well spring of Great Songs from the Stables of Heaven. His intimacy with God remains an undrifting priority. He is so sold out to the Gospel and service of God. The writer of Evergreen songs like “He Came For Me” and “Dobale”. With an Album to His Credit titled "He Came For Me" with other great songs currently in Progress.

For the Art its music- Singing and speaking. And before fulfilling my journey to finally becoming a full time minister to the glory of God, I have worked as a private French interpreter and a French teacher.

I do the gospel music not out of the ambitious desire for popularity but in response to a call from heaven. I always work on the receptivity of my spirit as I tune my spirit to always receive from heaven. The essence of the ministry is to be ready channels for God to flow through as only God can truly do his own. Though on my path, constant practice and an unquenching life and attitude of true Worship. Nowhere is too decent for me to worship, though I sing decently.

