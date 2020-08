Artist: TROD

Album Title: The LivinGrin

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap, Afro-pop

Date of Release: August 31, 2020

Producers: Stubbornbeatz, PuffyBeatz, WavyBeatz, Dawie and B.Banks.

Album Art:

TROD releases new EP, 'The LivingGrin.' (Senior Boyz Records)

Length: 6 -

Features: 2 - Picazo and B Banks.

Tracklist:

Label: Senior Boyz Records

Details/Takeaway: TROD has released his long awaited project titled, The LivinGrin EP. The project is also dedicated to his brother, DaGrin.

You can play the EP HERE.