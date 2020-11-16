Afro-fusion and street-hop artist, Lil Kesh is set to release an EP titled, 'Ecstasy.'

Led by the single, 'All The Way, the set features gigantic collaborations with Naira Marley, Fireboy DML, Young Jonn, and Shaybo. 'Ecstasy' boasts production from Princeton, Young Jonn, Type A, and Smyley.

Lil Kesh - Ecstasy. (YAGI)

The set is set to arrive on Thursday, November 19, November 2020 and it is now available for pre-save/order. The EP will be Kesh's first on his label, YAGI. It is also his first body of work since his album, Young and Getting it in 2016. Since then, he has released a bunch of buzzing singles.

He has also featured on singles like 'Able God' for Chinko Ekun and 'Jogor' by Zlatan.