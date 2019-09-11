Nigerian singer, Asa has announced her new album. It will be titled, 'Lucid.'

She made the announcement via her Instagram page, @asaofficial on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. The post came with the caption, "I have waited a long time to share this with you. My new album #LUCID out October 11. Preorder now; link in bio."

The album will be a follow-up to Bed of Stone which was released in 2014. To promote LUCID, she has released two singles, 'The Beginning,' and 'Good Thing.' For both songs, wonderful videos were shot.